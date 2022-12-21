Happy Holidays

Hello!

It is that month of the year again! The holiday season is upon us, and as in previous years, we’ll take a brief break. R&R is on Eugen’s Christmas menu.

Before we continue, we are now celebrating our fourth holiday break with you. Four years in a row; how the time flies! Batteries will be recharged, and we’ll be back in the new year - 2023 - before you know it!

We don’t want to leave you completely empty-handed. We realize that the recent weeks have been quiet, but the team has worked hard on a new Steel Division 2 patch!

A new patch



We are still completing the next major expansion to launch for Steel Division 2, Blood Feud in Transylvania**. It is coming soon, but we are putting on the finishing touches, including the last localisations. However, for you not to wait until after the holidays, we decided to release the accompanying patch now.

Read what the new patch brings by following the link below!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/919640/view/3631621750720477351

What can you expect in 2023?

So, as mentioned, Steel Division 2: Blood Feud in Transylvania is going to be dropping in the near future. A release date is on hold, but the moment we know more, we’ll share it with you!

Don’t forget to submit your Czech or Slovak name to be included in the upcoming Nemesis: Siege of Dunkirk mini-expansion.

Follow the link here.

There are some specific rules, which you can read about by checking the above link. The thread will be kept open until shortly before Nemesis: Siege of Dunkirk’s release. There is still time to submit your name!

And… that’s not all. We have Nemesis: Siege of Dunkirk in the pipeline. Even more (big) content is planned for Steel Division 2. More news to come in 2023!

Until next year

That’s it for this DevBlog (and this year!). We will see each other on the other side, commander. The first week of January sees our return to the offices. It has been a pleasure. Let’s make 2023 a kick-ass year!

From the whole Eugen Systems team: we wish you happy holidays and all the best for 2023.

