Grey Block v1.1.0 Hotfix

V 1.1.1

Fixes:

Fixed new game mouse-look not working because default sensitivity is set to zero.

V 1.1.0

Features:

English subtitles added, as well as option to toggle

All non pre-rendered cut-scenes are now skippable

Improved soft shadowing for Theo and Nikki

Improved facial animations for some cut-scenes

Engine update to 4.27.2

Updated opening cinematic cutscenes to provide additional story context

Updated mouse look default sensitivity

Implemented configurable control options (axis inversion, look sensitivity)

Fixes:

Nikki AI collision avoidance now uses EQS to avoid moving towards player position as well as player heading

Nikki AI adjusts walk speed relative to distance from player

Ability to soft glitch through some glass doors has been resolved

Fixed end game challenge case that exposed a potential crash scenario

Fixed issues with audio levels not responding to slider adjustments