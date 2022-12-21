Grey Block v1.1.0 Hotfix

V 1.1.1
Fixes:
Fixed new game mouse-look not working because default sensitivity is set to zero.
V 1.1.0
Features:
English subtitles added, as well as option to toggle
All non pre-rendered cut-scenes are now skippable
Improved soft shadowing for Theo and Nikki
Improved facial animations for some cut-scenes
Engine update to 4.27.2
Updated opening cinematic cutscenes to provide additional story context
Updated mouse look default sensitivity
Implemented configurable control options (axis inversion, look sensitivity)
Fixes:
Nikki AI collision avoidance now uses EQS to avoid moving towards player position as well as player heading
Nikki AI adjusts walk speed relative to distance from player
Ability to soft glitch through some glass doors has been resolved
Fixed end game challenge case that exposed a potential crash scenario
Fixed issues with audio levels not responding to slider adjustments
