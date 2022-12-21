 Skip to content

Notruf 112 - Die Feuerwehr Simulation 2 update for 21 December 2022

Emergency Call 2 | New Update Available Now

Emergency Call 2 | New Update Available Now

21 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With Christmas right around the corner, we want to give you all a little holiday treat. A new update for Emergency Call 2 is available now.
We fixed a few bugs - for example, we added missing radio chatter texts and restored the environmental lighting of the vehicles.
Additonally, some things have been optimized.
Here is the complete changelog:

NEW:

  • AI can now use the firefighting monitors
  • NEF template (PSD) added for modding
    OPTIMIZED:
  • Night is no longer completely dark
  • Controls of the turntable ladder are being partially reworked (WIP)
  • Compiler errors for modded scripts are now displayed in the main menu
  • Vehicles in the unit selection are no longer black at night
  • The pump is now highlighted correctly
  • Improved feedback at the pump controls
  • Extended the duration for extinguishing the fire during the container fire garden02
  • Emergency vehicles now use the correct lane when not in a mission
  • Re-recorded existing radio chatter, added missing radio chatter texts
    BUG FIXES:
  • Environmental lighting of vehicles restored
  • Fixed speech bubbles not displaying correctly
  • Fixed parking position not being visible during carport fire
  • Roads will now be properly closed during volunteer missions
  • Volunteers will now check for embers after extinguishing
  • Turntable ladder c-connection on the back of the vehicle now works correctly again
  • Dumpster fire (volunteers) no longer stops after a few seconds
  • Fixed resetting the monitor leading to a block
  • Road will now be properly cleaned again after the tree cutting mission (volunteers)
  • Fixed only being able to write mission reports for traffic accidents
  • Fixed traffic obstructing firefighters during Forest01
  • Renamed buttons in the main menu (EN)
  • Fixed block after checking for embers
  • Fixed block during traffic accident

