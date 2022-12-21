Emergency Call 2 | New Update Available Now

With Christmas right around the corner, we want to give you all a little holiday treat. A new update for Emergency Call 2 is available now.
We fixed a few bugs - for example, we added missing radio chatter texts and restored the environmental lighting of the vehicles.
Additonally, some things have been optimized.
Here is the complete changelog:
NEW:
- AI can now use the firefighting monitors
- NEF template (PSD) added for modding
OPTIMIZED:
- Night is no longer completely dark
- Controls of the turntable ladder are being partially reworked (WIP)
- Compiler errors for modded scripts are now displayed in the main menu
- Vehicles in the unit selection are no longer black at night
- The pump is now highlighted correctly
- Improved feedback at the pump controls
- Extended the duration for extinguishing the fire during the container fire garden02
- Emergency vehicles now use the correct lane when not in a mission
- Re-recorded existing radio chatter, added missing radio chatter texts
BUG FIXES:
- Environmental lighting of vehicles restored
- Fixed speech bubbles not displaying correctly
- Fixed parking position not being visible during carport fire
- Roads will now be properly closed during volunteer missions
- Volunteers will now check for embers after extinguishing
- Turntable ladder c-connection on the back of the vehicle now works correctly again
- Dumpster fire (volunteers) no longer stops after a few seconds
- Fixed resetting the monitor leading to a block
- Road will now be properly cleaned again after the tree cutting mission (volunteers)
- Fixed only being able to write mission reports for traffic accidents
- Fixed traffic obstructing firefighters during Forest01
- Renamed buttons in the main menu (EN)
- Fixed block after checking for embers
- Fixed block during traffic accident
Changed files in this update