4 new stages for part 2!

2-1: short stage - Luka + ??? vs Hellion drones

2-2: short stage - Alice vs Kostakovians

2-3: long stage - ??? vs Ulstanians

2-4: long stage - Forsythe vs ???

Part 1 tweaks: minor visual novel dialogue tweaks, and:

1-4: is now a short stage (i know, the second half was pretty BS oppressive...)