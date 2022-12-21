 Skip to content

Chronicles of Tal'Dun: The Remainder update for 21 December 2022

Update #15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Holidays weary traveler! We've fixed a few more bugs for your narrative pleasure.

List of fixes:

-Overlapping sprites that suggest Ilar to be even more mysterious and non-rule-abiding than they're supposed to be.
-An error introduced in a previous patch that caused the world(Theirs, not ours) to abruptly come to an end. This is unintentional.

Thanks to everyone who left lovely reviews and comments, we appreciate each and every one! <3
We almost have enough reviews to be featured on Steam's Hidden Gem 200 List, so if you played and enjoyed the game, please consider leaving a review, however long or short it might be.

Take care!

