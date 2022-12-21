Attention Wingspan players! We are excited to announce that the Ukrainian language is now available in the game. Ukrainian birders can now enjoy Wingspan in their native language. We hope this update will make the game even more accessible and enjoyable for our Ukrainian players. Thank you for your support and happy birding!
Wingspan update for 21 December 2022
Ukrainian language now available in Wingspan
Patchnotes via Steam Community
