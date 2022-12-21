 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wingspan update for 21 December 2022

Ukrainian language now available in Wingspan

Share · View all patches · Build 10191330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Wingspan players! We are excited to announce that the Ukrainian language is now available in the game. Ukrainian birders can now enjoy Wingspan in their native language. We hope this update will make the game even more accessible and enjoyable for our Ukrainian players. Thank you for your support and happy birding!

Changed depots in prototyping branch

View more data in app history for build 10191330
Wingspan Content Depot 1054491
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link