Achievement Update: Good or bad kid?

We are excited to announce a new update to #EvilNunTheBrokenMask, featuring a host of new achievements to unlock. As a good kid, you can earn the 'Good boy' achievement by staying in your room and praying, while Sister Madeline comes to check on you. 🙏

On the other hand, if you're feeling daring, you can earn the 'Sacrilege' achievement by breaking all the religious statues around the school, enraging Sister Madeline and putting your survival skills to the test. Will you have what it takes to unlock all the achievements and emerge victorious? Download the update and find out! 🔨

