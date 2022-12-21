 Skip to content

Last Gang Standing update for 21 December 2022

Alpha 1.04

Greetings gangstas!
I've been hard at work on the NPC faction, they are starting to feel more like an actual threat and not just a bunch of annoying squatters. They now have patrolling security guards in their bases and will occasionally send a squad out to raid a random player's base, so don't shirk on building turrets!

They only know how to use energy wrenches at the minute, training them how to use guns is still a uhhhh... work in progress (they manage to point the shooty end at the other guy most of the time now)

Regrettably I wasn't able to find the time to put anything christmas themed into the game, but hey there's always next year :D

Additions

  • NPC bases will now occasionally launch raiding squads against player bases
  • NPC bases now have troop spawners that spawn patrolling guards
  • NPC bases are a little more diplomatic and now only attack you if you enter their territory or attack them first
  • NPC bases now drop resources when you destroy them
  • Added graphics/display options to the menu
  • Added ambient sounds to the city
  • new bullethole textures

Changes

  • Made turret sounds less loud and obnoxious
  • Many objects have their LOD settings fixed, as a result the game should perform a bit better on older PCs
  • Reduced scavenger station limit back down to 4 per faction
  • Mini turret model updated

Fixes

  • Bullet factory screen panel is no longer visible when the structure is destroyed
  • Fixed shotgun bullets vanishing when fired downwards at a certain angle

