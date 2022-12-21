Alpha 1.04

Greetings gangstas!
I've been hard at work on the NPC faction, they are starting to feel more like an actual threat and not just a bunch of annoying squatters. They now have patrolling security guards in their bases and will occasionally send a squad out to raid a random player's base, so don't shirk on building turrets!
They only know how to use energy wrenches at the minute, training them how to use guns is still a uhhhh... work in progress (they manage to point the shooty end at the other guy most of the time now)
Regrettably I wasn't able to find the time to put anything christmas themed into the game, but hey there's always next year :D
Additions
- NPC bases will now occasionally launch raiding squads against player bases
- NPC bases now have troop spawners that spawn patrolling guards
- NPC bases are a little more diplomatic and now only attack you if you enter their territory or attack them first
- NPC bases now drop resources when you destroy them
- Added graphics/display options to the menu
- Added ambient sounds to the city
- new bullethole textures
Changes
- Made turret sounds less loud and obnoxious
- Many objects have their LOD settings fixed, as a result the game should perform a bit better on older PCs
- Reduced scavenger station limit back down to 4 per faction
- Mini turret model updated
Fixes
- Bullet factory screen panel is no longer visible when the structure is destroyed
- Fixed shotgun bullets vanishing when fired downwards at a certain angle
Changed files in this update