Alpha 1.04

Greetings gangstas!

I've been hard at work on the NPC faction, they are starting to feel more like an actual threat and not just a bunch of annoying squatters. They now have patrolling security guards in their bases and will occasionally send a squad out to raid a random player's base, so don't shirk on building turrets!

They only know how to use energy wrenches at the minute, training them how to use guns is still a uhhhh... work in progress (they manage to point the shooty end at the other guy most of the time now)

Regrettably I wasn't able to find the time to put anything christmas themed into the game, but hey there's always next year :D

Additions

NPC bases will now occasionally launch raiding squads against player bases

NPC bases now have troop spawners that spawn patrolling guards

NPC bases are a little more diplomatic and now only attack you if you enter their territory or attack them first

NPC bases now drop resources when you destroy them

Added graphics/display options to the menu

Added ambient sounds to the city

new bullethole textures

Changes

Made turret sounds less loud and obnoxious

Many objects have their LOD settings fixed, as a result the game should perform a bit better on older PCs

Reduced scavenger station limit back down to 4 per faction

Mini turret model updated

Fixes