End of Beta for StarFlint the Blackhole Prophecy!

Now find the game in its entirety and in its full version.

StarFlint patch 1.0 is available!

For those who have already traveled through space aboard the Sky Wanderer, come and discover the continuation and end of the adventures of StarFlint. Part two is now available to everyone in this update and it's just as extensive as the first! In addition to being able to discover all new environments, here is the list of the many changes made by this update:

VISUAL

• Graphical improvement. Graphics completely revised and improved. A version 1.0 with enhanced colors with many visual additions as well as brand new special effects. D.A more colorful, embellished and expanded decorations. Reworked lighting, reflections and more intense light effects.

• Redesigned characters when they appear on screen during numerous dialogues. Bigger and more beautiful, discover your heroes like you've never seen them before.

• Even more story with new animated comic cutscenes that will take you even deeper into the story of Fynn and Trixie.

GAMEPLAY

• Total overhaul of the controls (keyboard/mouse/joystick) of the characters, for better immersion and a more pleasant and intuitive handling.

• Total overhaul of the start of the game released this summer with the removal of the first two planets present at the start of the beta and reconstruction of the scenario for a more energetic and dynamic start.

• Improved the movements of the main character Fynn so that he moves faster and jumps higher.

• Added a fully controllable crew member, Modulo, when playing Fynn (Part 2).

• Character switch. By pressing a single button it is now possible to alternate between the controls of Fynn and those of Modulo in real time, thus offering a whole new vision of level design when they are brought together.

• Trixie can now use night vision goggles to thwart the many traps around her (2nd part).

• Addition of many puzzles which will require a good dose of reflection to succeed in thwarting them.

• Get even more of the StarFlint storytelling experience with the new Point and Click Legacy environments in patch 1.0. New planets and new aliens are waiting for you.

• For the less skilled, this version now offers the possibility of skipping a platform scene that might seem too difficult to you in order to go directly to the next one. Accessible from the in-game pause menu.

Interface

• Redesign of the interface. Removed in-game HUD for more immersion, replaced with a key summary in the pause menu. Interface fully translated into English and French.

VARIOUS

• For a new safer and more reliable backup system, we have improved the system entirely. Unfortunately this also means that your old saves will no longer be accepted in version 1.0.

• Here is the link to our discord to find all the help possible if you encounter any difficulty during your adventure: https://discord.gg/UbDqpNG