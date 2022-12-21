Patch Notes 1.11.4

Hey! Yarden GRIME director here, this is the 2nd post-CoR bug fixing Patch.

Most issues with Pre-DLC saves should now be fixed, including warp issues and the NPC new quest.

In addition all achievements should now be fully functional once more, as well as the majority of annoyances!

In addition - Ambience & soundtrack have now been updated on Steam with the CoR DLC tracks for FREE.

Bug fixes:

Fixed issues with the Prey Gauntlet.

Game settings should no longer be reset with each new update.

Player occasionally getting stuck in a "falling pose" while walking around in certain spots.

Pullable teeth now correctly block traps in Feaster's Lair.

[spoiler]Vase NPCs on top of Lithic[/spoiler] should now work as intended.

Fixed an issue causing Flowerheart to take excessive damage.

Fixed the Flowerhead display graphic.

Interaction text wont show 'Default' any more.

Flowerhead Icon fixed.

Wrong item and prey texts fixed as well as some other typos. Other languages will follow in a later update.

The mouse cursor should no longer disappear when entering a Surrogate while a controller is connected but is inactive.

The area above the Amalgamation in Cavity should now properly unlock after defeat the encounter.

Traders will no longer offer unintended number of item quantities.

Players who quit the game while dying will now spawn at their last checkpoint when they return.

Madrock swing sound effect has returned!

The 'Insufficient Attributes Debuff' will now properly be removed after growing in the Surrogate past the requirements.

Fixed an issue caused by upgrading certain weapons to maximum rank.

Corrected some silent areas in Childbed.

Corrected a visual bug with some bloodmetal mines.

Colliders updated in Childbed, Weeping Cavity, Gloomnest, Lithic.

Corrected some frontal walls not disappearing when you get behind them.

Achievements:

Instruments achievement fix.

Zygote achievement fix.

Added a failsafe to on character kill achievements that should trigger when coming in range with their spawn location. (For example, [spoiler] Yon. [/spoiler]

Pre-DLC endgame save bug fixes:

Peak of Creation added back to old saves.

Unlock several Surrogates for players who have defeated Shidra before the DLC update to compensate for a related issue.

Listener quest should now resume. Affected players need to go to the Misbegotten Amalgam arena to correct the issue.

You will no longer be able to pick up the Strand of the Child when continuing an end-game save.

Balancing:

Pincer Glaive adjusted: More damage on special per stack but lower stack gain per hit.

Electric platforms in Childbed should be more forgiving now.

Please keep posting your issues to our forums. Any additional information such as images, but especially videos, would help us immensely to get these problems solved faster!

We expect to upload another patch by the end of next week which will focus on lower priority bugs as well as some some more complex tweaks, and hopefully with that close the lid on the new DLC bugs so we can focus on the next one.