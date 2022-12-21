ARMS DOLL v1.03

ARMS DOLL has been updated to v1.03.
The updated points are as follows.
The following settings have been added to the "GAME OPTION 2" item in the Options.
- Hand angle adjustment
- Camera control type (lever twist/stick (Index, Quest, etc.) or pad (Vive, etc.) / none)
- Lever Auto Reset (if set to ON, the lever will return to its initial state when released)
Homing performance of some weapons has been adjusted.
- SMALLBOX ML
- MATCHBOX ML
- SLD MISSILE LAUNCHER (NIGHTFLYER)
Thank you for your continued support of "ARMS DOLL".
Changed files in this update