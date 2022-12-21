PAYDAY 2: Update 232.3 Changelog

Update size: 27.8MB

Fixes

Weapons & Mods:

Fixed an issue of where the Plated AR magazine clips into weapon during reloads

Fixed a visual issue on Pronghorn rifle of where the new sights were noticeably smaller

Fixed a visual issue of where the Akimbo Krinkovs had no barrels if Taktika Handgrip was used

Fixed an issue of where the AK Gen 21 could have muzzle & suppressor equipped at the same time

Fixed an misalignment in Car-4 when equipped with Cassian Sharp Sights & Longbore exclusive kit

Fixed an misalignment in KS12 Urban Assault when equipped with Cassian Elite & Cassian Sharp sights

Fixed an issue of where the 45 degree sights & gadget mods could block vision on Bernetti Rangehitter

Fixed an issue of where the new sights had a visual issue when attached to the Deagle pistol

Fixed a visual issue of where some weapon mods could be seen through character models

Event:

Fixed an issue with Big Bank in event mode where it went loud in pre-planning screens

Fixed an issue on Counterfeit where Santa would get up and roam the map in event mode

Removed Escape heists from happening in event mode due to visual bug with Santa

General:

Fixed an issue of where DLC required equipment were not possible to wear as you equip their card in Copycat perk deck.

Fixed an issue of where there were no voice lines for throwing Adhesive grenades

Fixed an issue of where the voice lines for throwing snowballs was repeatedly heard

Fixed an issue of where "Celsius and Fahrenheit" achievement stopped working

Fixed a crash of when team AI took friendly fire from projectile based damage

Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any issues with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the steam library; right click on PAYDAY 2. Select ""Properties"" from the menu. Under the tab ""LOCAL FILES"" select ""VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES..."".

The process may take some time to finish.

Keep those helmets flying!

OVERKILL_Tobias