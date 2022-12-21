Introductions about some big problems we meet now

We have received a lot of BUG feedback and suggestions for optimization from our players. We're doing our best to solving all these problems. But we have to prioritise the bugs, softlocks and exceptions. Due to the limited manpower, it will take some time for some of the bugs to be fixed before they updated. So in order to avoid those troubles, we will explain the major issues that we have received a lot of feedback on:

0. We will close the cloud save feature temporarily.

We found the reason that some players' Screen Blackout problem is the corruption of our savedata files. When the files were uploading to the cloud, and the data is lost after re-syncing.

So we decide to close this function for now until we have fixed the upload compatible.

You will need to bring your saving files if you want to log in some other place.

1. The character's data are the previous character's data when entering the module with a newly created character.

You need to re-enter game, and then re-choose the character to solve this bug for now.

2. The screen are black when I choose re-battle after being defeated.

We have added some precautions at this time, but we're still not sure that we have fully fixed the issue. So if you encounter this problem, please click the [Space-Time Backtracking] button to enter the battle again.

3. If you cannot move when you came back to the Space-time Temple and several models appeared.

Now you can click the button 'Reset the Mainlobby' which can be found in settings to clean the wrong data.

We're trying our best to find its reason and fix it.

4. After entering the prologue module(All-in-One and One-in-All), the character keeps going to the top left and cannot be controlled

You can click the button 'Restart the scenario', which can be found in settings, to clean wrong data.

We're trying our best to find its reason and fix it.

5. The effect of buffs which equipped in the previous module such as mythical items are not successfully cleared after scenario settled.

You need to create a new character and then inherit this scenario's record to clean the wrong datas.

We will remove the Space-time points consumption for character creation in the next update.

6. We are trying our best to fix the bug that your character's ability doesn't change in the Interlude.

7. If you meet a softlock which appears when you're loading and cannot enter the game.

We need to collect wrong data because maybe there're different reasons in different computers.

So if you have met this problem, please change your game to the beta version.

Right click→ Properties→ BETAS→ enter 'rgjt2022test'→ check code→ choose test version.

Then send the Error messages to us. (In our Discord, you can send the messages in the channel #bug-report or DM Admins.

8. If your FPS is lagged and the character's move speed is very low.

Please DM the Admins in our Discord.

Very appreciate, we're trying our best to solving it.

9. The last time you quit the game due to an exception and re-entered, if the game goes to black after the logo appeared.

Please copy \AppData\LocalLow\MeowNature\Depersonalization-Release to your 'My computer' address screen. Then delete the SteamSaveRecord file and the TempRecord file.



10. If you met the problem that your computer has a Screen Blackout, a Blue Screen of Death and reboot.

You can change your game to the window mode and try again.