Firstly I want to say on behalf of us at OOC Games thank you so much for all your support so far!

The following bugs have been fixed!

Holiday Ruin NPC movement fixed

KG's throwing force is a bit less intense

Turkey's ragdoll geometry reduced

Current held weapon gets updated in a next level/restart

Restart button available in pause menu

Thank you for your continuous support as we push and polish Thankskilling day for you all!