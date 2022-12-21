Patch notes 2022-12-21

Misc.

Updated an icon for Hauling Post.

It is now always possible to choose “Obtain” on storage buildings.

Storage buildings set to "Obtain" that are out of Hauling Posts’ range will display a warning.

Bugfixes

Fixed input boxes (such as the one used to rename a unit) that would not be focused right after opening.

Fixed several crashes.

Issues with macOS Ventura should now be fixed.

IMPORTANT REMINDER

Saves created on Update 2 and before are incompatible with Update 3. This sucks, yes, and we try to limit losing save compatibility to the minimum - but it’s not always possible. With the reworked storage system added in Update 3, it had to be done.

However, we have added Update 2 on a separate branch. This way, you're able to continue your U2 playthrough as long as you're fine with not having access to the U3 features. Please check this thread if you want to play on the Update 2 branch.