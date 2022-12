Shiravune has released Otome * Domain on Steam in English and Chinese, with a 20% OFF launch discount for a limited time.

When a guy loses his family, how’s he going to live...?

He’ll have to go to an all-girls school just to survive in this wacky comedy visual novel!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2153330/

Follow Shiravune for our latest news:

Steam Publisher Page

Twitter

Discord

Website