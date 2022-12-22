[v1.19.0] CLCT for GEAR, CLCT for PARTY, etc.

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.19.0 update concerns the following:
■ New features
Added 20 presets for CLCT for GEAR
- Added 10 outfit presets
- Added 10 hairstyle presets
- Added 3 whole-body outfits
Added 15 presets for CLCT for PARTY
- Added 15 outfit presets
- Added 4 hairstyle presets
■ Fixes
- Fixed bug that caused VRoid Studio to freeze when switching windows while displaying a file dialog on Mac
■ Changes
- Changed the order of hairstyle and outfit presets so that new presets are displayed toward the top
- Changed the settings so that the base hair is displayed along with some back hair and overall hair presets
We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.
Changed files in this update