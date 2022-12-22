 Skip to content

The Riftbreaker update for 22 December 2022

Stability Hotfix, December 22nd

Hello Riftbreakers!

We've just published a small stability update for the game.. It fixes several crash bugs in various areas of the game. If you have had crashes in any of the areas mentioned in the changelog, try out this version, as it might fix your issues.

The Riftbreaker Stability Hotfix, December 22nd, 2022. EXE: 649, DATA: 275. Changelog:

  • Fixed several crashes connected with the crafting system.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when jumping to different maps in Campaign Mode (it looks like the same thing that we did last time, but this is a different crash!)
  • Fixed a crash in Blueprint Component Manager.
  • Fixed a crash in State Machine Transistion System that occurred after loading the game.
  • Fixed skybox blending at night.
  • Fixed an error with skybox mipmap generation.

There are no gameplay or content changes in this build.

EXOR Studios

