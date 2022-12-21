[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on December 21

Hi, everyone here.
We inform you of the update and bug fixes on December 21, 2022.
[Update]
- Add pad support and associated settings
- Fixed a phenomenon where tabs could be switched to keyboard and pad in certain situations
- Shooting Range Content Director
※The shooting range is a content designed to adapt to Riffle Effect's unique system.
[Balance adjustment]
- Balance some skills
Gatekeeper, RageAbsover, SupplyKit, Mine, EarthQuake
CircuitBreak, IncendiaryBomb, Succubus, Somersault
Berserker, Hibernation, Every Little Bit Helps, Executioner
TagMatch, Viability, LastStanding, Life Flashed Before My Eyes
EnergyBattery, BatteryPack, EnergyCharger, EnergyRecovery
WeaponCharger, UpgradeComplete, Grenade, Protector
T-12 Turret, DroneManta, Robber
[Fixing the bug]
- Fixed an issue where grenades would go through walls when thrown at them
- Fixed an issue where some enemy hit judgments disappeared under certain circumstances
- Fixed an issue where you could pass through some walls while using Ghost Walk
- Fixed the phenomenon that settings are initialized when the game is closed
- Fixed a problem where operations other than menus were not possible when certain data was loaded
- Fixed an issue where Japanese text was not appropriate for some situations
※"Boss Rush" is a content that is currently being prepared, and we are working hard to show it at the official launch.
Changed files in this update