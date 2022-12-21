[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on December 21

Hi, everyone here.

We inform you of the update and bug fixes on December 21, 2022.



[Update]

Add pad support and associated settings

Fixed a phenomenon where tabs could be switched to keyboard and pad in certain situations

Shooting Range Content Director

※The shooting range is a content designed to adapt to Riffle Effect's unique system.

[Balance adjustment]

Balance some skills

Gatekeeper, RageAbsover, SupplyKit, Mine, EarthQuake

CircuitBreak, IncendiaryBomb, Succubus, Somersault

Berserker, Hibernation, Every Little Bit Helps, Executioner

TagMatch, Viability, LastStanding, Life Flashed Before My Eyes

EnergyBattery, BatteryPack, EnergyCharger, EnergyRecovery

WeaponCharger, UpgradeComplete, Grenade, Protector

T-12 Turret, DroneManta, Robber



[Fixing the bug]

Fixed an issue where grenades would go through walls when thrown at them

Fixed an issue where some enemy hit judgments disappeared under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue where you could pass through some walls while using Ghost Walk

Fixed the phenomenon that settings are initialized when the game is closed

Fixed a problem where operations other than menus were not possible when certain data was loaded

Fixed an issue where Japanese text was not appropriate for some situations

※"Boss Rush" is a content that is currently being prepared, and we are working hard to show it at the official launch.