RiffleEffect update for 21 December 2022

[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on December 21

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, everyone here.
We inform you of the update and bug fixes on December 21, 2022.


[Update]

  • Add pad support and associated settings
  • Fixed a phenomenon where tabs could be switched to keyboard and pad in certain situations
  • Shooting Range Content Director
    ※The shooting range is a content designed to adapt to Riffle Effect's unique system.

[Balance adjustment]

  • Balance some skills
    Gatekeeper, RageAbsover, SupplyKit, Mine, EarthQuake
    CircuitBreak, IncendiaryBomb, Succubus, Somersault
    Berserker, Hibernation, Every Little Bit Helps, Executioner
    TagMatch, Viability, LastStanding, Life Flashed Before My Eyes
    EnergyBattery, BatteryPack, EnergyCharger, EnergyRecovery
    WeaponCharger, UpgradeComplete, Grenade, Protector
    T-12 Turret, DroneManta, Robber


[Fixing the bug]

  • Fixed an issue where grenades would go through walls when thrown at them
  • Fixed an issue where some enemy hit judgments disappeared under certain circumstances
  • Fixed an issue where you could pass through some walls while using Ghost Walk
  • Fixed the phenomenon that settings are initialized when the game is closed
  • Fixed a problem where operations other than menus were not possible when certain data was loaded
  • Fixed an issue where Japanese text was not appropriate for some situations

※"Boss Rush" is a content that is currently being prepared, and we are working hard to show it at the official launch.

