Murder Miners update for 21 December 2022

Update 39.4 + Christmas Event

21 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The "Snowman" and "Present" helmets are now available to be unlocked again.
Win 10 matches and get 50 Sentry kills in the official Christmas event dedicated server to unlock them!

[Quality of Life/Minor Changes]

  • New default Steam input configs. (Listed below)
  • New improved "Present" helmet model.
  • New improved "Snowman" helmet model.
  • Cleaned up default map names.
  • Replaced "How To Play" menu option with "Video Tutorial Series" option.

[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed multiple helmet unlock bugs.
  • Fixed multiple Linux crashes relating to map file names.
  • Fixed error in shield flash and murder royale circle textures.
  • Fixed "Pro-Tip" help message on lobby search screen being cut off with some resolutions.
  • Fixed minor bug where if a damaged shield recovers slightly before being fully depleted it would never turn red in HUD.

[Steam Input Default Configurations List]

  • Xbox One and Xbox 360 Controller.
  • PlayStation 4 Controller.
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.
  • Steam Deck Controller.

