Fishticuffs' 2nd Birthday Update

Lo and behold the modern citizen's way of harvesting the creatures of the deep: To not flounder worthlessly in an attempt to reap them in putrid melee like a bassic pleb, but to use the machinations of modern society to defeat them in dishonourable combat! That is to say, to shoot the fish with guns.

Aye, you may now play as the WARMONGER, who has the unique ability to hold a gun and shoot fish with it. Guns may be flound in the depths and switched out as one might switch out an active item. Drop a Flamethrower, get an Orbital Strike, that kind of thing. There's a plank-ton of guns available, don't be shy.

For those of you who haven't joined us since the game's first birthday last year, you've got more to look forward to that's been added throughout 2022:

You can now look upon the items you have in the pause menu

Bunch of new items

Bronzefish: If you don't get a goldfish in a level, a Bronzefish will instead appear with cheap and bad wares

Achievements: You can now visiblify to your Steam Friends how good or bad you are at this game

Some fish are weaker now, so it's easier to get cool chain-reaction-explosions

Your violence in the ocean is sure to make you many anemone