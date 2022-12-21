Update 2.23.0.11

Ground vehicles

CM52 - the flag in the info card has been corrected.

- the flag in the info card has been corrected. T-80 (all versions) - a bug has been fixed which affected the acceleration dynamics.

- a bug has been fixed which affected the acceleration dynamics. WZ1001(E) LCT - a bug with a collision of the barrel with the hull’s rear has been fixed.

- a bug with a collision of the barrel with the hull’s rear has been fixed. WZ1001(E) LCT - a bug has been fixed which resulted in underestimated armor penetration values equal to ZTZ99A, while featuring higher muzzle velocity (report)

- a bug has been fixed which resulted in underestimated armor penetration values equal to ZTZ99A, while featuring higher muzzle velocity (report) Puma - a bug has been fixed which resulted in the damage to the battle compartment while fire in the ammo bunker behind the turret (report)

ZSU-37, ZiS-43 - a bug has been fixed due where it was impossible to select ammo type in the action bar.

- a bug has been fixed due where it was impossible to select ammo type in the action bar. AMX-32 (105) - a bug with the shifted commander’s camera has been fixed.

Aircraft

A-6E TRAM — a bug has been fixed where the lock-on of the IRST disabled at obtuse angles.

Customization and achievements

Tornado GR.1, Tornado IDS ASSTA1, Tornado IDS (1995), Mirage 2000D-R1 - additional camos have been added available for completing tasks and Golden Eagles.

