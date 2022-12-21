 Skip to content

Black Desert update for 21 December 2022

Winter Season Events · New Class Woosa!

Share · View all patches · Build 10190128

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dark nights illuminated by the deep aurora,

twinkling stars help decorate the sky too!
Did you know that winter time is here in Black Desert?

Winter freezes everything with the bitter cold
but you can be sure to melt the cold away with the Winter Season Events, check them now!

Changed files in this update

