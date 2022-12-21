 Skip to content

MU Legend update for 21 December 2022

Emergency Maintenance 12/21/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10190081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Legends!

Please be advised that we will be having an emergency maintenance on December 21, 2022, from 6:30AM to 9:30AM (UTC)

Please be advised to log out before the start of server maintenance to avoid any issues with your account.

Thank you for your relentless support for MU Legend Global, while waiting for the servers to go up, you can join the official Discord channel and discuss with the moderators about the game.
(https://discord.gg/6JJU7RA)

Best Regards,
MU Legend Global Team

Changed files in this update

MU Legend Content Depot 874241
  • Loading history…
