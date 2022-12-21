Emergency Maintenance 12/21/2022

Greetings Legends!

Please be advised that we will be having an emergency maintenance on December 21, 2022, from 6:30AM to 9:30AM (UTC)

Please be advised to log out before the start of server maintenance to avoid any issues with your account.

Thank you for your relentless support for MU Legend Global, while waiting for the servers to go up, you can join the official Discord channel and discuss with the moderators about the game.

(https://discord.gg/6JJU7RA)

Best Regards,

MU Legend Global Team

Join the VALOFE MU Legend Global Official Discord Server!

https://discord.gg

Follow us on Social Media!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/valofe_mulegendofficial

Website: https://mulegend-gl.valofe.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VALOFE.MU.LEGEND.GLOBAL

VFUN: http://vfun.valofe.com/home