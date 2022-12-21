New major update: "Clout of the Stars"

Share · View all patches · Build 10190078 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 09:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Seeds:

New seed modifier: Influence

On rare occasions a seed will be influenced by a higher power, modifying its mechanics in unique ways

New type of influence: "Dominion of Chaos"

The seeds affected by "Dominion of Chaos" will contain rooms flooded with chaos, these will contain unique enemies born from the pure essence of Chaos, in addition, there is a possibility that in these affected areas the fearsome "Hand of Chaos" will appear, sent to exterminate all life

Seeds affected by "Dominion of Chaos" will grant unique wishes based on the Chaos energy collected by the King of Darkness, increasing his power to legendary levels. They will also contain "Chaos Chests" which will grant a large amount of Chaos energy when opened

New type of Seed: "Forgotten Star"

By germinating this unique seed, the King of Darkness will be able to visit the forgotten star, home of the "Hand of Chaos", a mysterious place that contains countless rewards to discover

Enemies:

Dark Matter Worm

Dark Matter Caterpillar

Dark Executor

Void Sphere

Chaos Punisher

Genes:

New Structural Gene available: "Carousel with Improved Weapon Level" (Max Level 1) (Available on difficulty 1 skull)

New type of Gene: Induced

20 new induced genes available through Chaos Monoliths

Rooms:

New room available "Chaos Sanctuary"

You can buy special items in exchange for Chaos energy

New room available: "Chaos Transmuter"

It will allow you to exchange dogmas for Chaos energy

New room artifact available: "Chaos Monolith"

Increases Chaos obtained based on monolith level, but will infuse an additional Gene into the current seed

Artifacts:

New artifact available: "Chaos Compass"

Reveals the entire map upon being consumed

New artifact available: "Gem Embryo"

Adds as many random gems as its rarity level to the current weapon

New artifact available: "Mysterious Seed"

Mystery Seeds will only indicate their starting world, rarity, and influence affecting them, but will not display their genes until they are acquired. It's like opening a box of surprises!

New artifact available: "Ascension Flower"

Ascends your current weapon to Summum level

NPCs:

New NPC Available "Zero, the Wandering God"

A rift to an unknown dimension has opened in the middle of Famished City... Inside, a mysterious being that mortals call "Wandering God" seems to have the strange power to modify the influences in the seeds, being able to alter its effects on germinated worlds

Status ailments:

New ailment state available: "Void"

While the King of Darkness suffers "Void" his Chaos energy will progressively reduce over time

Gems:

New status ailment gem available: Void

Enemies affected by Void will have a 1% chance per stack to drop an "Essence of Chaos", this item will grant Chaos energy to the King of Darkness and heal him for a small amount of health

New type of gem available: Dupla Gem

The double gems contain the power of two gems, whatever they are, fused into one. They are extremely difficult to find and their rarity level is Relic, but whoever wears them will feel the true power in their hands

Weapons:

Updated "Parasite" sword (Ascension available)

· Its behavior has been modified so that it has a defensive and an offensive effect depending on the percentage of the King's life:

· Grants a heal on hit equal to 0.005% base + 0.002% of max health per rarity level for every 1% health below 50%

· Increases damage by base 1% + 0.1% per rarity level for every 1% health above 50%

SUMMUM:

-Recharge: With the damage dealt

-Passive: Grants Defense worth 0.4 base + 0.1 per rarity level for every 1% health below 50%

-Passive: Grants Base 0.5% Dodge Chance + 0.1% per rarity level for every 1% below 50%

-Passive: Increases critical damage by 0.5% base value + 0.1% per rarity level for every 1% health above 50%

-Passive: Increases critical chance by 0.1% base + 0.1% per rarity level for every 1% health above 50%

-Active: Doubles the values of the stats granted for base 2s + 0.5s per rarity level

Updated "Poison" sword (Ascension available)

· Its behavior has been modified so that it benefits from each status ailment caused on the enemy

· Now increases Critical Chance by 2% base + 1% per rarity level for each status ailment inflicted on the enemy hit

SUMMUM:

-Recharge: On damage with any status ailment

-Passive: Increases damage dealt with status ailments by a base 50% + 25% per rarity level

-Active: When damaging enemies with status ailment you will heal for 0.1% base + 0.1% per rarity level of your maximum health for 3s base + 0.5s per rarity level

Updated "Healer Reaper" scythe (Ascension available)

SUMMUM:

-Recharge: Automatic 5s base - 0.5s per rarity level

-Passive: Healing Grim Reaper transforms into Hungry Grim Reaper. Loses all healing effects and now deals 1% of your health damage on each attack. Increases damage 100% + 25% per rarity level

-Active: Change weapon mode

Updated "Plague" scythe (Ascension available)

· Now applies the "Debilitating" status to enemies hit, reducing the damage they deal by a base 20% + 5% per rarity level

SUMMUM:

-Recharge: With the damage of the curse

-Passive: Now "Caleb" will accompany you, restoring you a base 0.1% + 0.05% per rarity level of your maximum health each time the curse deals damage

-Active: "Caleb" launches a massive attack that applies 5 curse charges to all enemies in its area

Updated "Laser Rifle" pistol (Ascension available)

SUMMUM:

-Recharge: With the damage dealt

-Active: Trigger a massive attack that deals 100% of your secondary damage throughout the King's area of vision

Updated "Devastating" pistol (Ascension available)

SUMMUM:

-Recharge: With the damage dealt

-Passive: Nullifies the primary attack, the secondary ammunition is infinite and the shots track the enemies

-Active: Fire a "KOAP" that deals 500% of your secondary damage in a massive area on impact

The amount of Summum energy recharged by the "Executioner" Scythe has been increased from 10% to 25% per enemy executed

The automatic aiming system for pistols has been improved

Game progress:

The algorithm for the appearance of genes in the seeds has been modified to adjust it more correctly to the difficulty curve

A new progress menu called "Influence Tables" has been added to "Starving City" accessible through "Zero the Wandering God"

Five new models available for the King of Darkness armor

Housing:

New type of decoration available: Trophy

It is now possible to obtain "Trophies" and include them in the Villa of the Dark King by performing exceptional feats

New decorations and trophies available

Currencies:

New currency: "Chaos Crystals"

One will be obtained for each Chaos level obtained by completing or being defeated in a seed

Gameplay:

It is now possible to cancel "Stomp" by activating the "Execute" ability of the scythe

Added a level marker to the health bar of enemies

Added a level lock marker on the Chaos bar to indicate the maximum level of Chaos you got in a seed

Several visual improvements have been implemented on the minimap to improve its understanding

Rooms affected by influences in worlds have a special mark on the minimap

Added name to gems in selections and shops without hovering over them

