Fixed bug of cancelling local/retreat hyperjumps in some cases when ship has robots on board.
Fixed bug of battle ships not ready for battle even if their repairs are finished.
Increased frequency of sector meshes merge check.
Reduced frequency of living metal ships reconstruction in battle from 5 to 10 seconds.
Final Upgrade update for 21 December 2022
1.0.0.17
Fixed bug of cancelling local/retreat hyperjumps in some cases when ship has robots on board.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update