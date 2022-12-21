 Skip to content

Final Upgrade update for 21 December 2022

1.0.0.17

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed bug of cancelling local/retreat hyperjumps in some cases when ship has robots on board.
Fixed bug of battle ships not ready for battle even if their repairs are finished.
Increased frequency of sector meshes merge check.
Reduced frequency of living metal ships reconstruction in battle from 5 to 10 seconds.

