Update 1.0.7701 : New abilities for leaders!

Hello all, it's been long since for the last announcement. Hope you all are doing great.

We've been busy developing our new game, <Ratopia>, so I am really sorry taht the updates got quite bit too late.

This time, we present you 6 new abilities for leaders, and some new advisers!

Hope you enjoy playing them and have a great year-end, and the new year!

We are doing our best to make a enjoyable new game.

Thank you all for your interests and supports!

Localization

Fixed some mistranslations

There could be typos and wierd translations on some languages. You can always join and help us for translations through our Discord channel(https://discord.gg/brXuwje8QY)! Any help would be really grateful.

Contents

Added 6 new abilities for the leaders.

You can simply press gender swap button to choose the new leaders.

Each of the leaders got different ability, starting adviser, and starting cards.

Merchant: [Lobby]

General: [Reserve]

Builder: [Fortify]

Scientist: [Replica]

Shaman: [Exlipse]

Navigator: [Gamble]

12 new advisers

Merchant: [Broker], [Collecter]

General: [Baron], [Propagandist]

Builder: [Carpenter], [Mechanic]

Scientist: [FactoryOwner], [Gnome]

Shaman: [Sinner], [Exorcist]

Navigator: [Cheater], [Archaeologist]

Bug Fixes

Fixed [Corn] to measure the effect after the Labor.

Fixed [Corn] to give back Ratizens after the Labor.

Fixed [Battery] card occuring errors when used on [Philosopher's stone], [Ancient Tree], and [Treasure Chest].

Fixed [Blaze] to creat flame normally when used on [Ratopia] building.

Fixed [Treasury] and [Treasury(Lv2)] cards showing different rarity.

Fixed [Ziggurat] which was having +Ratizens instead of +DMG when having +DMG effect.

Fixed [Fusion] to not creat a Dummy card when used on [Alloy]

Fixed [Portal] to not relocate summoned enemies, such as [Ancient Weasel] and [Hermit Crab], above the City Hall.

Fixed [Insurance] to be affected by the advisor [Farmer]

Fixed [Overcharge] not to kill all allies when save and loaded while the effect is on-going.

Fixed [Mining Ratron] to measure minerals mined correctly after loading the save file.

Fixed never-ending loading issue under certain cercumstances.

Fixed Stock icon not showing on the 7th card that the Card Merchant sales.

Fixed [Avenger] to affect properly on the death of the cursed enemy units.

Fixed mismatched sound effect issues.

Fixed translation errors occured on some languages when restarting the game.

Fixed issue that some cards appear twice in the Glossary.

Fixed [Tainted] effect dissapearing in time.

Fixed [Desert Fox] boss making boss BGM turned off when only one of them dies.

Fixed Boss BGM is not ending even after the boss kill in nightmare mode.

Fixed BGM mixing up when victory accomplished in the Coast map.

Fixed [Knight] and [Marauder] cards not showing effect of HP change.

Fixed [Judge] advisor not giving Tax bonus from other leaders' starting advisors.

Fixed [Veteran] advisor which was giving gold not as written.

Fixed [Re-use] that was not affecting [Rage] card.

Fan Art

[Leaders] made by Lizty