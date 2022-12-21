Update 1.0.7701 : New abilities for leaders!

Hello all, it's been long since for the last announcement. Hope you all are doing great.
We've been busy developing our new game, <Ratopia>, so I am really sorry taht the updates got quite bit too late.
This time, we present you 6 new abilities for leaders, and some new advisers!
Hope you enjoy playing them and have a great year-end, and the new year!
We are doing our best to make a enjoyable new game.
Thank you all for your interests and supports!
Localization
- Fixed some mistranslations
- There could be typos and wierd translations on some languages. You can always join and help us for translations through our Discord channel(https://discord.gg/brXuwje8QY)! Any help would be really grateful.
Contents
Added 6 new abilities for the leaders.
You can simply press gender swap button to choose the new leaders.
Each of the leaders got different ability, starting adviser, and starting cards.
- Merchant: [Lobby]
- General: [Reserve]
- Builder: [Fortify]
- Scientist: [Replica]
- Shaman: [Exlipse]
- Navigator: [Gamble]
12 new advisers
- Merchant: [Broker], [Collecter]
- General: [Baron], [Propagandist]
- Builder: [Carpenter], [Mechanic]
- Scientist: [FactoryOwner], [Gnome]
- Shaman: [Sinner], [Exorcist]
- Navigator: [Cheater], [Archaeologist]
Bug Fixes
- Fixed [Corn] to measure the effect after the Labor.
- Fixed [Corn] to give back Ratizens after the Labor.
- Fixed [Battery] card occuring errors when used on [Philosopher's stone], [Ancient Tree], and [Treasure Chest].
- Fixed [Blaze] to creat flame normally when used on [Ratopia] building.
- Fixed [Treasury] and [Treasury(Lv2)] cards showing different rarity.
- Fixed [Ziggurat] which was having +Ratizens instead of +DMG when having +DMG effect.
- Fixed [Fusion] to not creat a Dummy card when used on [Alloy]
- Fixed [Portal] to not relocate summoned enemies, such as [Ancient Weasel] and [Hermit Crab], above the City Hall.
- Fixed [Insurance] to be affected by the advisor [Farmer]
- Fixed [Overcharge] not to kill all allies when save and loaded while the effect is on-going.
- Fixed [Mining Ratron] to measure minerals mined correctly after loading the save file.
- Fixed never-ending loading issue under certain cercumstances.
- Fixed Stock icon not showing on the 7th card that the Card Merchant sales.
- Fixed [Avenger] to affect properly on the death of the cursed enemy units.
- Fixed mismatched sound effect issues.
- Fixed translation errors occured on some languages when restarting the game.
- Fixed issue that some cards appear twice in the Glossary.
- Fixed [Tainted] effect dissapearing in time.
- Fixed [Desert Fox] boss making boss BGM turned off when only one of them dies.
- Fixed Boss BGM is not ending even after the boss kill in nightmare mode.
- Fixed BGM mixing up when victory accomplished in the Coast map.
- Fixed [Knight] and [Marauder] cards not showing effect of HP change.
- Fixed [Judge] advisor not giving Tax bonus from other leaders' starting advisors.
- Fixed [Veteran] advisor which was giving gold not as written.
- Fixed [Re-use] that was not affecting [Rage] card.
Fan Art
- [Leaders] made by Lizty
- [Merchant Leader] drawn by ssyyhhkr
Changed files in this update