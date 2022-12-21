 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Roguelite update for 21 December 2022

Random events while traveling

Share · View all patches · Build 10189920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just like in classic RPG's where walking around in a grassy area might trigger some combat, now walking around in the world has a chance of triggering an interruption. The interruption will manifest in the form of a story turn and all the usual event checks (e.g. gained an item, new character appeared, etc) apply.

During fast travel, the game will simulate walking through a path that takes you from point A to B, and at each point you have a chance of triggering this interruption. The frequency as well as maximum probability while fast traveling can be configured in the options.

Misc: Hopefully fixed a steam deck compatibility issue

Changed files in this update

AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link