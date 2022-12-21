Minor Update: Proximity Voice WIP and status update

Proximity voice chat has been implemented, but is still under development.

This took a lot longer than I was anticipating and I haven't had any luck with some of the features so I will be releasing a (hopefully) working version and extra voice chat features will come down the line in a later update.

Because this took so long, I wanted to get started on the next updates like a week ago. I plan to start implementing perks into the game (pins in the market) and start experimenting with an exciting new boo man!

I will fix Edith being too clingy as well.

Thanks and happy holidays!