12.21 Updating Bulletins

New high level furnace, Zongmen treasure house for sale

Fixed a BUG where Spaces could not be linked

Fix issues with Avatar gifts

Optimized where NPCS die and where old saved NPCS are born

Added the display of npc positions in the map

Added quick archive switching function

Fixed an issue where the fog in the Cabernet scene was too thick in some cases

Increased the Mana drop of the Mystic Demon King

The maximum number of superimposed layers of Fa Xiang · mad affix has been added, which can be superimposed up to 10 layers

Fixed incorrect location of NPCS in some maps

Added NPCS 'attributes of Jiedan, congealing baby, Deification and Zhendao (new NPCS in the old archive will have related attributes).

Fixed bug where tortoise shell would not drop correctly

Fixed the incorrect description of the second attribute of Wood Realm

Added Vsync Settings

Optimized the problem that the upward and downward directions are not correct in some cases when the imperial sword is flying

Fixed an issue where NPCS would display incorrectly in some cases