12.21 Updating Bulletins
-
New high level furnace, Zongmen treasure house for sale
-
Fixed a BUG where Spaces could not be linked
-
Fix issues with Avatar gifts
-
Optimized where NPCS die and where old saved NPCS are born
-
Added the display of npc positions in the map
-
Added quick archive switching function
-
Fixed an issue where the fog in the Cabernet scene was too thick in some cases
-
Increased the Mana drop of the Mystic Demon King
-
The maximum number of superimposed layers of Fa Xiang · mad affix has been added, which can be superimposed up to 10 layers
-
Fixed incorrect location of NPCS in some maps
-
Added NPCS 'attributes of Jiedan, congealing baby, Deification and Zhendao (new NPCS in the old archive will have related attributes).
-
Fixed bug where tortoise shell would not drop correctly
-
Fixed the incorrect description of the second attribute of Wood Realm
-
Added Vsync Settings
-
Optimized the problem that the upward and downward directions are not correct in some cases when the imperial sword is flying
-
Fixed an issue where NPCS would display incorrectly in some cases
-
Fixed an issue that caused archive corruption in some cases
Changed files in this update