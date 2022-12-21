 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

轮回修仙路 update for 21 December 2022

12.21 Updating Bulletins

Share · View all patches · Build 10189859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

12.21 Updating Bulletins

  1. New high level furnace, Zongmen treasure house for sale

  2. Fixed a BUG where Spaces could not be linked

  3. Fix issues with Avatar gifts

  4. Optimized where NPCS die and where old saved NPCS are born

  5. Added the display of npc positions in the map

  6. Added quick archive switching function

  7. Fixed an issue where the fog in the Cabernet scene was too thick in some cases

  8. Increased the Mana drop of the Mystic Demon King

  9. The maximum number of superimposed layers of Fa Xiang · mad affix has been added, which can be superimposed up to 10 layers

  10. Fixed incorrect location of NPCS in some maps

  11. Added NPCS 'attributes of Jiedan, congealing baby, Deification and Zhendao (new NPCS in the old archive will have related attributes).

  12. Fixed bug where tortoise shell would not drop correctly

  13. Fixed the incorrect description of the second attribute of Wood Realm

  14. Added Vsync Settings

  15. Optimized the problem that the upward and downward directions are not correct in some cases when the imperial sword is flying

  16. Fixed an issue where NPCS would display incorrectly in some cases

  17. Fixed an issue that caused archive corruption in some cases

Changed files in this update

Depot 1993151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link