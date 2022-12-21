 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 21 December 2022

Version 2.5.0: Jukebox, Maroon Arena Variation, and Boomerangs!

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 21 December 2022

Fixed a bug where the hand cursor wouldn't scale with rarities.

Added a new jukebox (in settings) with 33 songs, you can pick which songs you'd like to hear in battle.

Adjusted default music and sfx volume
Fixed bugs where survival values weren't properly getting reset when returning to the main menu after pausing

Added 10 new achievements.

Added a new horizontal Maroon Fog stage variation

Direct enemy critbox has been removed and direct now crits like other attacks

Added three new upgrades in the form of "crit chance" 1, 2, and 3

Added boomerang autofire upgrade (comes with its own multi-rang and pierce upgrades). That's seven new boomerang upgrades.

Altered mega diamond and blue goo ball spawn points in maroon variations

Survival gravity cube blackhole duration from 2 to 1 and health from 4 to 3

Defensive position damage buffed from 1 to 3

Kinetic energy cooldown reduction reduced from 7 to 3%

Increased standard upgrades get chance in the upgrade pool by 100%

