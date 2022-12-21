[Complete] 12/21/2022 Patch Notes (Christmas Event Celebration)

Share · View all patches · Build 10189818 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 06:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Cronians!

We would like to inform everyone that the emergency maintenance is over and the servers are now up and running.

[Patch Notes] Client Version: 20221220

• Cronos Castle (Winter theme)

• Christmas Tree Event

Christmas gift box combination Event

• Fake Santa Sweeping Event

• Christmas Event Items

• Point Shop Update: Christmas Root Box

• Bug Fixes

-Winter white snow theme will be applied to the Cronous Castle



Christmas Tree Event

Event tree will randomly drop 50 event items around the Christmas tree every hour.



Christmas Socks,

Christmas Candy

Christmas Bell

Snowman Kid

Note:

Items that are dropped under the tree are not obtainable. Maximum of only 5 event materials can be stored in the inventory. Players need to move items to the warehouse to be able to get another 5 event materials again if still available.



4. Use these event materials (Christmas Socks, Christmas Candy, Christmas Bell, Snowman Kid) to craft Christmas Gift Box.

5. Obtained different items when using the Christmas Gift Box.

• Christmas gift box combination Event

-Craft Christmas Gift Box on NPC Union Trade Kyle



[Christmas Gift Box]



Event Box Possible Obtainable Items:

Physical Enhancement Scroll (1day)

Magic Enhancement Scroll (1day)

All Stat Box (1day)

Character Enhancement Package (1day)

Fake Santa Disguise Kit

Christmas Lunic Box

Cheongyang’s Support (30 mins)

Christmas Red Dragon

Christmas Red Dragon



Stats:

Based on level 50

-Final defense 157 to 200

-MP Maximums 166 to 200

-HP Max 161 to 200

-% Elite Master 61–62

-All abilities 30

-+3 All skill levels

Christmas Lunic Box

Obtain these possible items to your socketed armors:



• Sweep the Fake Santa Event

Mechanics:



1.)Fake Santa appears with a 7% chance when killing monsters that are not more than 30 levels different from the user's level.

2.) Kill Fake Santa Monster and have a chance to obtain [Santa’s Guidebook, Fake Santa Disguise Kit, Santa Hover Board (3 hours)]





3.)After wearing a Fake Santa Disguise Kit, talk to the Fake Santa hiding outside the Cronos Castle and enter the Fake Santa den

You can enter even if there are other users

Evict from Dungeon at the end of Avatar time limit

Fake Santa Avatar



Santa Hover Board(3hours)



Look for the Fake Santa NPC hiding outside the Cronous Castle:







Talk to the Fake Santa NPC to enter the Fake Santa Den

Kill Monster Inside the Fake Santa's Den to obtain item drops:



Possible monster Drop:

Stat Box A(1hour) (Not on Sale)

Stat Box B(1hour) ( Not on Sale )

Stat Box C(1hour) ( Not on Sale )

Stat Box D(1hour) ( Not on Sale )

Stolen Christmas Box

.

Christmas Socks x 5

Christmas Candy x 5

Snowman Kid x 5

Christmas Bell x 5

New VIP Lottery

Golden Knight Avatar Box

Rudolph



Rudolph and Golden Knight Avatar Box

Rudolf Pet Stats:

Based on level 50

Final defense 55–72

MP Max 74 to 96

HP Max 64 to 86

% Elite Master 19 to 30

All abilities 15

+2 All skill levels

New Point Shop: Christmas Event Box

Christmas Root Box

Obtainable items:

Character Enhancement Package (1 day)

Awakening Sun God Avatar (6 hours)

Physical Enhancement scroll (3 days)

All Stat Box (3 days)

Brilliant Awakening Water

Stacks God’s Blessing 10.0(1hour)

Abyss Tier(1day)

Slade’s Orb

Devil Dantalion Pendant Box

God’s Blessing 30.0 (1hour)

Awakening Sun God Avatar (1day)

God’s Blessing 50.0 (1Hour)

Cheongyang’s Support (30mins)

Immortal Crown

Infinite Blessing 30.0(1hour)

Elixir of Life

Black Dragon Earring

Queen's Necklace

Brilliant Sunstone

+15 Librarian's Pendant

5Lv Magic Power Pouch (Rare)

5Lv Magic Power Pouch [Accessory]

Blood-Stained Armor Blueprints

Absolute Success Awakening Water

Dread Fatal Tier

Hestia Weapon Box

Hestia Armor Pouch

Spirit of the Abyss

God’s Blessing 100.0(1hour)

Dread Abyss Tier

Prime Hestia Weapon Box

Sun God’s Weapon Box

Stacks God’s Blessing 100.0 (1 hour)

• Bug Fixes

Mobile Mechant Mael Text issue is corrected



Infinite Reset Skill Points bug is fixed

You can join the official Discord channel and discuss with the moderators about the game. (https://discord.gg/whNJ6QAh)

We thank you for your never-ending support for Cronous Global, see you all inside the game!

Best Regards,

Cronous Global Valofe Team