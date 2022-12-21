Dec 20th update, more conferences support

This patch doesn't change much on existing saves, but does allow new league formats, including 8 conference and 10 conference leagues!

This will allow users to add over 100 teams to their league and get creative with different conferences, teams, etc. One warning, though, is that the game will naturally run slower with more teams. The default universe is staying the same with 6 conferences and 78 teams, but if you want to play with up to 160 teams you are now able to.

Other changes include:

Adjusting coach awards and coach expectations to take conference more into account, instead of just prestige. This means that if you're the top team of a bottom-tier conference, your AD might expect you to win 9+ games, even if you have low prestige compared to the top conference teams.

Allowed access to Coach Office in the offseason so you can view player promises for next year.

Removed a booster for 1 star prestige schools.

Better CCG scheduling for 4 division conferences, so conference record takes precedence over poll rank.

Fixed a couple other minor bugs.

Hope you enjoy the game, and happy holidays!