 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost Between the Lines update for 21 December 2022

Update to landscape screen！

Share · View all patches · Build 10189732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new screen is a horizontal one instead of a vertical one! Supports 1920 x 1080 for full screen display and 1280 x 720 for windowed display!
Please enjoy the game comfortably!

■This update is for Windows, and support for Macintosh is in progress.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2175491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link