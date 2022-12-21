Update to landscape screen！

Share · View all patches · Build 10189732 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 06:09:19 UTC by Wendy

The new screen is a horizontal one instead of a vertical one! Supports 1920 x 1080 for full screen display and 1280 x 720 for windowed display!

Please enjoy the game comfortably!

■This update is for Windows, and support for Macintosh is in progress.