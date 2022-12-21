 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

REDSHOT update for 21 December 2022

[v1.09] UI Improvements and Stability

Share · View all patches · Build 10189633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

[v1.09]

This is a massive stability and UI patch that fixes numerous bugs and refactors a lot of legacy code that led to inconsistent behavior and bugs in game. Along with a long list of bug fixes, this patch also includes visual improvements to the UI and menus. This patch polishes up a lot of code in preparation for version 1.1, which will be a major update including some new side content in the form of 3 or 4 new Bounceball arenas, in addition to the regular bug fixes and polish you'd expect from a regular update.

Big thanks to @ManAthan123 on twitter for bringing many of the following bugs to my attention.

List of changes:
  • Improve UI visual animations
  • Improve message boxes
  • Fix controller glyphs not saving and changing control preset resetting gamepad glyphs
  • Fix Playstation icons not showing up in some locations
  • Fix world data not being destroyed when deleting a save game
  • Add safety check to loading game from the pause menu if the file does not currently exist
  • Fix soft lock if player drops both guns and leaves Odd's house at the beginning of the game
  • Minor NPC visual improvements
  • Fix crash if player defeats the helicopter before it leaves Odd's house
  • Fix helicopter attack scene restarting if you leave the room before it leaves
  • Fix player being able to stand on helicopter while its leaving
  • Helicopter propellers now damage the player
  • Fix Odd's NPC scripts not being disabled after death
  • Standardize boss names between health bars and enemy log
  • Merchants will now walk back to the counter after picking up an item you sold
  • Rewrite gun and ammo pickup code for more consistent behavior
  • Fix hookshot not triggering when used
  • Improve player melee attack behavior
  • Update final boss music mix down
  • Fix crash when entering room you meet Emma after sh e dies
  • Minor performance improvements
  • Numerous other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1745526
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link