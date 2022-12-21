[v1.09] UI Improvements and Stability

PATCH NOTES
[v1.09]
This is a massive stability and UI patch that fixes numerous bugs and refactors a lot of legacy code that led to inconsistent behavior and bugs in game. Along with a long list of bug fixes, this patch also includes visual improvements to the UI and menus. This patch polishes up a lot of code in preparation for version 1.1, which will be a major update including some new side content in the form of 3 or 4 new Bounceball arenas, in addition to the regular bug fixes and polish you'd expect from a regular update.
Big thanks to @ManAthan123 on twitter for bringing many of the following bugs to my attention.
List of changes:
- Improve UI visual animations
- Improve message boxes
- Fix controller glyphs not saving and changing control preset resetting gamepad glyphs
- Fix Playstation icons not showing up in some locations
- Fix world data not being destroyed when deleting a save game
- Add safety check to loading game from the pause menu if the file does not currently exist
- Fix soft lock if player drops both guns and leaves Odd's house at the beginning of the game
- Minor NPC visual improvements
- Fix crash if player defeats the helicopter before it leaves Odd's house
- Fix helicopter attack scene restarting if you leave the room before it leaves
- Fix player being able to stand on helicopter while its leaving
- Helicopter propellers now damage the player
- Fix Odd's NPC scripts not being disabled after death
- Standardize boss names between health bars and enemy log
- Merchants will now walk back to the counter after picking up an item you sold
- Rewrite gun and ammo pickup code for more consistent behavior
- Fix hookshot not triggering when used
- Improve player melee attack behavior
- Update final boss music mix down
- Fix crash when entering room you meet Emma after sh e dies
- Minor performance improvements
- Numerous other minor fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update