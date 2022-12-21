[v1.09] UI Improvements and Stability

PATCH NOTES

[v1.09]

This is a massive stability and UI patch that fixes numerous bugs and refactors a lot of legacy code that led to inconsistent behavior and bugs in game. Along with a long list of bug fixes, this patch also includes visual improvements to the UI and menus. This patch polishes up a lot of code in preparation for version 1.1, which will be a major update including some new side content in the form of 3 or 4 new Bounceball arenas, in addition to the regular bug fixes and polish you'd expect from a regular update.

Big thanks to @ManAthan123 on twitter for bringing many of the following bugs to my attention.

List of changes: