Introducing V1.2.1.2 - Our Christmas Update!

Hello, friends!

Christmas is coming and Spirit of the Island if fully ready to it! In this update we are introducing new Christmas decorations, as well as two new major systems that many asked for! Without further ado, let' get started!

NEW

Christmas Decorations: Christmas Tree, Santa, Gnomes, Sleds and a Snowman! You will find them in the Decorations tab of the build menu;

New Banking System: now you can build a Banking Machine and deposit your coins and earn daily interest (about 1,5%);

New Pet System: you can build a dog house or a cat cushion (or both!) and get new little friends to join your family! At first they will be little baby pets, but as time passes they'll grow and mature cats and doggos. For now they will roam around your farm and consume some foods, but in later updates we'll add new interactions with them. You can have 2 pets maximum for now.

CHANGES AND FIXES

Performance improvements near some of the game objects;

Improved all animal sound effects.