Patch v1016

12-21-22 - Evomon patch v1.016 -

[ENG] Changelog

Bug fixes:

■ fixed the reported bug of the secret evomon sprite getting cut off

Improvements:

■ created a completely new scene for the end of each of the arenas

■ arena now awards xp and evocoins

■ agpra your evomon has an iframe when taking damage in the expedition

■ added an object version to the title screen to maintain versioning

■ now it shows the amount of coins in the training room

■ added function to make the print screens of the game work!!! press F12 ːsteamthisː

please close and open the game to download it

Please let us know if there is there is any further problem

[PT-BR] Mudanças desse patch

Correção de bugs:

■ corrigido o bug reportado do sprite do evomon secreto ficando cortado

Melhorias:

■ criada uma cena totalmente nova para o fim de cada uma das arenas

■ agora a arena premia xp e evocoins

■ agpra o seu evomon tem um iframe ao levar dano na expedição

■ adicionado o obj_versao na tela do titulo para manter versionamento

■ adicionado a quantidade de moedas na sala dos treinamentos

■ adicionada funcao pra fazer funcionar as print screens do jogo!! aperte F12 ːsteamthisː

por favor feche e abra o game para baixar o ultimo patch

por favor nos informe se virem algum outro problema



