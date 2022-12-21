Aka Patch Notes, December 21, 2022

Hello everyone, it's Cosmo Gattom, the developer of Aka.

After the official release of Aka, many of our players have provided valuable feedback. We have checked many of them and will continue to do so until we have read all of them. Based on the feedback we have received, we have prepared an update that aims to improve the overall gameplay experience of Aka.

In this update, we specifically tried to improve inventory management, controls for certain actions, and bugs. These issues were included in many of your feedback which we labeled as high-priority issues. Hope this update manages to improve your experience playing Aka.

Please find the detailed patch notes below.

Improved loading time

We improved the overall loading time.

This will reduce loading speeds and also the issue that the game would not load from the loading screen.

A new feature, ‘Teleport'

As a Quality of Life improvement and to address the issues in which the main character could get stuck in certain situations, we have added a 'Teleport' feature that will teleport Aka to his house.

Improvements to the inventory management and UI

We have improved the inventory's UI and the controls for managing the inventory.

Improved controls (Mouse)

Fixed the issue of not being able to interact with certain features.

Pressing 'Yes' with the left mouse button (LMB)

Quest progression issues

Changed the quest dialogues for some NPCs.

ex) Gudrun, Ai, Lenno etc.

VFX issues

Fixed the issue related to some objects disappearing and not being displayed properly.

Changed the names of some NPCs.

Added names for the NPCs that previously did not have names

Plus, other minor/unintended issues that could interrupt the player's gameplay experience have been fixed.

Once again, we thank everyone who has played Aka from the bottom of our hearts. We promise that we will continue to improve our game, Aka. Additional feedback and suggestions will always be welcomed and appreciated!

Thank you,

The Aka team.

