 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HAAK update for 21 December 2022

Christmas Event | Share us with your Best Christmas Wish!

Share · View all patches · Build 10189149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Christmas is coming! Genie has prepared some presents for Haakers! Share your best Christmas wishes to win Steam gift cards!

【Event Date】
Dec.21st, 2022 - 12:00, Dec.27th, 2022（GMT+8）

【Event】
Share your best Christmas wishes.
We will have 10 Haakers for 5$ Steam gift cards

【Notice】
1、You can only join the event once. No repeated comments. And the contents should be original.
2、Winners will be drawn after the event during 15 business days.
3、Rewards will be given away in 30 business days.
4、The final interpretation right of this activity belongs to the OKJOY group.
Wishlist & Purchase Haak. Explore the wonderful Sanho.

【Follow HAAK】
Discord: https://discord.gg/y5CjGrKPRn
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/勇敢的哈克-108053235350621
Twitter: @haakgame
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/OKJOY_HAAK/

Changed depots in beta_ea branch

View more data in app history for build 10189149
win content Depot 1352933
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link