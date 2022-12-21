Christmas Event | Share us with your Best Christmas Wish!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Christmas is coming! Genie has prepared some presents for Haakers! Share your best Christmas wishes to win Steam gift cards!

【Event Date】

Dec.21st, 2022 - 12:00, Dec.27th, 2022（GMT+8）

【Event】

Share your best Christmas wishes.

We will have 10 Haakers for 5$ Steam gift cards

【Notice】

1、You can only join the event once. No repeated comments. And the contents should be original.

2、Winners will be drawn after the event during 15 business days.

3、Rewards will be given away in 30 business days.

4、The final interpretation right of this activity belongs to the OKJOY group.

Wishlist & Purchase Haak. Explore the wonderful Sanho.

【Follow HAAK】

Discord: https://discord.gg/y5CjGrKPRn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/勇敢的哈克-108053235350621

Twitter: @haakgame

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/OKJOY_HAAK/