Sigil of the Magi v0.0.5 Bugfixes and Patch notes

This patch is primarily for bugfixes.
Cards
Bounty Hunter
-
"Hook and Cut+" had an issue where if the unit you use it on is at the furthest end of the battle arena, the unit will become uninteractable after. That has now been fixed.
-
"Preparation+" range will sometimes change because of other Bounty Hunter's cards in hand. That is now fixed.
-
"Versatility" animation and Armor preview has been fixed.
-
"Barbed Bolt" text states that the card inflicts 2 BLEED. What it should have stated is that it will inflict 2 BLEED if target takes damage to their HP, which is how the majority of BLEED effects work.
Rogue
- "Closing Act" x2 damage is only supposed to work if it's the last card in hand. But under certain conditions it could also work even if the card is played from the card-rack. That has now been corrected to only work if the card is played from hand.
Relics
-
Volcanic Glass (cards that cost 0 Mana have +3 Power) had no actual effect on 0 cost cards. It should be working correctly now.
-
Using Eternal Flame to burn a card when there's no cards left in both draw pile and discard pile will freeze the cards in hand, making them un-interactable. That has now been fixed.
Optimization
- If you manage to greatly increase your attack-range or movement-range, the game will lag or even crash whenever your Champions create movement or attack squares preview. The code responsible for that has been tweaked so that the game can handle a far higher amount of generated movement/attack squares.
Changed files in this update