 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

原点计划 update for 21 December 2022

Patch Note V0.2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10188878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved Animation of Organ effects on Prototypes
Reduced Queen’s Fertility modifier from 50% to 25%
Fixed a bug where projectile disappeared after triggered
Fixed a bug where Lungs’ Activation Rate was different as described
Fixed a bug where Organs get sorted randomly after recycling

Changed files in this update

Depot 1498041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link