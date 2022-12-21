Improved Animation of Organ effects on Prototypes
Reduced Queen’s Fertility modifier from 50% to 25%
Fixed a bug where projectile disappeared after triggered
Fixed a bug where Lungs’ Activation Rate was different as described
Fixed a bug where Organs get sorted randomly after recycling
原点计划 update for 21 December 2022
Patch Note V0.2.6
