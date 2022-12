Share · View all patches · Build 10188758 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 03:09:20 UTC by Wendy

New Game mode - COG Zombies alpha, this gamemode is on alpha stage.

other updates:

COD - Zombie Mode

Fixed bugs

For those who have optimization problems, now its fine.

new animations

UI and pointer improvements

dual weapons

(Chapter 2 is coming soon)