KurtzPel update for 21 December 2022

December 21st, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Integrated Season 2 (End of Integrated Season 1)

 Integrated Season 1 will end on December 21, 2022 (Wed) maintenance.
When the season ends, players will start the new season with a soft-reset rating from Integrated Season. Unclaimed rewards from Integrated Season 1 will be given to players at their first login when Integrated Season 2 begins and can only be claimed until the end of Integrated Season 2. Make sure to claim unclaimed rewards before Integrated Season 2 ends.

 The Player rank (rating) will go through a soft reset once Integrated Season 1 ends.
Player rank will be applied after completing the rank placement matches in Integrated Season 2.
Players possessing rank (rating) in Integrated Season 1 will have rank placement matches based on their rank in Integrated Season 1. After 5 rank placement matches, players will be placed in D~G Rank based on their match results. Rookie Chasers will retain their rank regardless of the set rules.

Changed Eltheca Theme

 Eltheca will have a Christmas Theme.

Karma Balance

 Dual Soul
[Dash]

  • Reduced the stamina cost of dash by 25%
  • Reduced the stamina cost of quick run during dash by 40%

 Lightning Fang
[Dash]

  • Reduced the stamina cost of dash by 25%
  • Reduced the stamina cost of quick run during dash by 40%
    [Lightning Ambush]
  • Increased damage by 50% in PVP

 Dancer of Prophecy
[Dash]

  • Reduced the stamina cost of dash by 25%
  • Reduced the stamina cost of quick run during dash by 40%

 Aegis Knight
[Shield Throw]

  • Changed 3rd shield attack to stun the enemy if the enemy has lost all endurance
  • Changed to cause a slow debuff if the player is hit

 Sacred Guardian
[Holy Cross]

  • Increased the range by 25%

 Ruler of Darkness
[Death Hold]

  • Increased the range by 25%

 Wild Spirit
[Leopard Strike]

  • Increased the endurance by 50%

Changes to Minimum Requirement to Using Trade Post

 Changed the minimum requirement to using Trade Post

  • Level Progress 5 or A Rank -> Level Progress 30 or A Rank

Changes to Weekly Reset Time

 The weekly reset time for ‘Weekly Quest’ will be merged with ‘Karma Marble Weekly Acquisition Limit’.

Bug Fixes

 Fixed a bug where Trading Post requirement was displayed to be C rank
 Fixed a bug where there seemed to be no limit on Daily Armor/Accessory Loot Box for [Invasion] Abandoned Ruins 3

