December 21st, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Integrated Season 2 (End of Integrated Season 1)
Integrated Season 1 will end on December 21, 2022 (Wed) maintenance.
When the season ends, players will start the new season with a soft-reset rating from Integrated Season. Unclaimed rewards from Integrated Season 1 will be given to players at their first login when Integrated Season 2 begins and can only be claimed until the end of Integrated Season 2. Make sure to claim unclaimed rewards before Integrated Season 2 ends.
The Player rank (rating) will go through a soft reset once Integrated Season 1 ends.
Player rank will be applied after completing the rank placement matches in Integrated Season 2.
Players possessing rank (rating) in Integrated Season 1 will have rank placement matches based on their rank in Integrated Season 1. After 5 rank placement matches, players will be placed in D~G Rank based on their match results. Rookie Chasers will retain their rank regardless of the set rules.
Changed Eltheca Theme
Eltheca will have a Christmas Theme.
Karma Balance
Dual Soul
[Dash]
- Reduced the stamina cost of dash by 25%
- Reduced the stamina cost of quick run during dash by 40%
Lightning Fang
[Dash]
- Reduced the stamina cost of dash by 25%
- Reduced the stamina cost of quick run during dash by 40%
[Lightning Ambush]
- Increased damage by 50% in PVP
Dancer of Prophecy
[Dash]
- Reduced the stamina cost of dash by 25%
- Reduced the stamina cost of quick run during dash by 40%
Aegis Knight
[Shield Throw]
- Changed 3rd shield attack to stun the enemy if the enemy has lost all endurance
- Changed to cause a slow debuff if the player is hit
Sacred Guardian
[Holy Cross]
- Increased the range by 25%
Ruler of Darkness
[Death Hold]
- Increased the range by 25%
Wild Spirit
[Leopard Strike]
- Increased the endurance by 50%
Changes to Minimum Requirement to Using Trade Post
Changed the minimum requirement to using Trade Post
- Level Progress 5 or A Rank -> Level Progress 30 or A Rank
Changes to Weekly Reset Time
The weekly reset time for ‘Weekly Quest’ will be merged with ‘Karma Marble Weekly Acquisition Limit’.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where Trading Post requirement was displayed to be C rank
Fixed a bug where there seemed to be no limit on Daily Armor/Accessory Loot Box for [Invasion] Abandoned Ruins 3
Changed files in this update