Build 50.0455

New Features/Tweaks

Added new visualization interface element for time-based item effects (e.g. Energy Potion, etc.)

Made Used Glowsticks worth one penny to avoid players being stuck with massive piles of them

Improved Umbees to better recognize and consume Plums due to MASSIVE issues with their intelligence

Bug Fixes

Fixed player being able to switch scenes even after dead which led to some strange issues (e.g. Data saving incorrectly, etc.)

Fixed the Lumberjack sometimes getting stuck in the creek

Fixed a rare issue causing the Net not to work on some accounts

Fixed the Star Banner being invisible on some Tree body styles

Fixed items showing as duplicated for a second when first equipped

Fixed Rex Lizards going flying through multiple universes when hit with too much fire damage

