The Adventures of Tree update for 21 December 2022

Build 50.0455

Build 10188616 · Last edited by Wendy

New Features/Tweaks

Added new visualization interface element for time-based item effects (e.g. Energy Potion, etc.)
Made Used Glowsticks worth one penny to avoid players being stuck with massive piles of them
Improved Umbees to better recognize and consume Plums due to MASSIVE issues with their intelligence

Bug Fixes

Fixed player being able to switch scenes even after dead which led to some strange issues (e.g. Data saving incorrectly, etc.)
Fixed the Lumberjack sometimes getting stuck in the creek
Fixed a rare issue causing the Net not to work on some accounts
Fixed the Star Banner being invisible on some Tree body styles
Fixed items showing as duplicated for a second when first equipped
Fixed Rex Lizards going flying through multiple universes when hit with too much fire damage

