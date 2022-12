Share · View all patches · Build 10188384 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 01:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Stability fixes

Due to the previous update this one is an hotfix.

Sorry for the inconvenience if you experienced some of theses issues :

Fix crash occuring when selecting a different ball than the default one.

Fix crash during loading that could occur randomly due to a missing file.

We wish you a merry christmas and a happy new year !