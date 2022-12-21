We're so excited to announce that Sail Forth is OUT NOW on Steam!

I've spent 6 years working hard on this game to make it the best sailing adventure it can be! I'd love to hear your reviews and feedback once you get a chance to play it. Please let me know what you think in the Steam forums!

Master semi-realistic sailing physics to chart unknown waters in a heartfelt journey to save the world! Put the wind to your back and cast out into a vast ocean spanning dozens of eccentric regions. Discover countless isles bursting with their own flora, fauna, friendly folk, and fearsome foes. Playfully pursue a pod of curious dolphins, admire the beauty of the sun sinking into an icy horizon, or run down a clutch of cowardly criminals only to accept their apologies to the tune of wild cannonry. Will you answer the call of High Adventure?

Get it for 10% off now through December 28!