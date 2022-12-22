We're thrilled to announce that Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II | Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0 has been nominated for the Steam Awards in the Better With Friends and Game of the Year categories! Starting now, you can cast your vote for which game you think deserves to take home the trophy. We'd be incredibly grateful if you would consider casting your vote for us.
Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II | Warzone™ 2.0 update for 22 December 2022
Vote for us in the Steam Awards!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
