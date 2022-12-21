 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Don't Remember update for 21 December 2022

Sound Bug

Share · View all patches · Build 10188201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We hear you!

We've noted issues regarding the sound options causing the sound to become distorted and extremely boosted. We will be temporarily disabling the options tab until a fix is found.
Apologies for the inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2194761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link