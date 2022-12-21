-Fixed the bug where bravery would not grow above level 15.
-Fixed a bug where the strength attribute would not grow as intended.
-Fixed a bug where energy would continue to regenerate above max value in animal form. (To avoid losing energy during transformation it still keeps its value, it just does not regenerate over the new limit).
-Fixed a bug where character attributes could grow above max level.
-Slightly buffed underperforming animal forms.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 21 December 2022
Attributes bugfix patch
-Fixed the bug where bravery would not grow above level 15.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update