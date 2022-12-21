Attributes bugfix patch

-Fixed the bug where bravery would not grow above level 15.

-Fixed a bug where the strength attribute would not grow as intended.

-Fixed a bug where energy would continue to regenerate above max value in animal form. (To avoid losing energy during transformation it still keeps its value, it just does not regenerate over the new limit).

-Fixed a bug where character attributes could grow above max level.

-Slightly buffed underperforming animal forms.