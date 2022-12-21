 Skip to content

FORTIFY update for 21 December 2022

1.654 Update - rushed holiday content

Share · View all patches · Build 10188171 · Last edited by Wendy

  • added short ice wall

  • added placeholders for all garland types, meant for importing/exporting copy-paste files

  • siren lights are now animated and look closer to rust

  • test generators now show usage for all outputs

  • fixed missing usage for auto turret and SAM outputs

  • fixed low walls not getting side stability

  • fixed a bug with undo and auto turrets with a selected gun

  • wooden shopfronts now open/close and can have code locks

With the winter sale upon us soon, remember to give the gift of Fortify to a friend or loved one.
There might be a pretty significant discount this year... happy holidays!

Changed files in this update

FORTIFY Content Depot 505041
FORTIFY Mac Depot 505042
FORTIFY Linux Depot 505043
