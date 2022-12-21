1.654 Update - rushed holiday content

Share · View all patches · Build 10188171 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy

added short ice wall

added placeholders for all garland types, meant for importing/exporting copy-paste files

siren lights are now animated and look closer to rust

test generators now show usage for all outputs

fixed missing usage for auto turret and SAM outputs

fixed low walls not getting side stability

fixed a bug with undo and auto turrets with a selected gun

wooden shopfronts now open/close and can have code locks

With the winter sale upon us soon, remember to give the gift of Fortify to a friend or loved one.

There might be a pretty significant discount this year... happy holidays!