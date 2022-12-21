1.654 Update - rushed holiday content

-
added short ice wall
-
added placeholders for all garland types, meant for importing/exporting copy-paste files
-
siren lights are now animated and look closer to rust
-
test generators now show usage for all outputs
-
fixed missing usage for auto turret and SAM outputs
-
fixed low walls not getting side stability
-
fixed a bug with undo and auto turrets with a selected gun
-
wooden shopfronts now open/close and can have code locks
With the winter sale upon us soon, remember to give the gift of Fortify to a friend or loved one.
There might be a pretty significant discount this year... happy holidays!
